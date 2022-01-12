First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEMS) Stock Price Up 0.8%

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEMS)’s stock price traded up 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.50 and last traded at $40.44. 7,846 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 35,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.12.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.78.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.