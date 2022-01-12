First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $48.81

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.81 and last traded at $48.79, with a volume of 227 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.61.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.52.

Get First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth $75,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 255.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period.

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. It seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Financials Index (the Index). The StrataQuant Financials Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.