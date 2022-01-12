First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 17,508 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 317,238 shares.The stock last traded at $36.62 and had previously closed at $36.65.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.66 and a 200-day moving average of $33.92.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDL. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 453,200.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

