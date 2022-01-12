First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX) Trading 0.2% Higher

First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX) shares traded up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.58 and last traded at $18.58. 12 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.54.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.36.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF stock. Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.27% of First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

