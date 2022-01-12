First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. is based in BRADENTON, Fla. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.50 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a market perform rating and a $21.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.30.

FWRG stock opened at $15.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.53. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $25.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $157.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.27 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Watch Restaurant Group will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

