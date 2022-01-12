FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Holdings Boosted by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FE. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 320.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 234.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Boit C F David purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

FE stock opened at $41.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $41.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.38. The firm has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.37.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.84%. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.85%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

