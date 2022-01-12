Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,048,000 after buying an additional 8,599,663 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 616.3% in the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 6,160,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $658,464,000 after buying an additional 5,300,200 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,735,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $964,343,000 after buying an additional 4,226,311 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 793.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,754,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,458,000 after buying an additional 2,446,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,399,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,639,005,000 after buying an additional 2,163,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,698,469. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.60. The company has a market capitalization of $71.51 billion, a PE ratio of 56.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.06 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.38.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $4,537,434.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and sold 158,965 shares valued at $16,323,313. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

