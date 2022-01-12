Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $92.31

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $92.31 and last traded at $94.55, with a volume of 17521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.61.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FVRR shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Fiverr International from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Fiverr International from $170.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Fiverr International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Fiverr International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiverr International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.60.

The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.70 and a beta of 1.67.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $74.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.90 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 19.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fiverr International by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 47.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

