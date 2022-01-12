FLETA Price Tops $0.0340 on Exchanges (FLETA)

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. During the last week, FLETA has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. One FLETA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0340 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FLETA has a total market cap of $53.06 million and $10.08 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005528 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00061174 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006814 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FLETA Coin Profile

FLETA (FLETA) is a coin. It launched on April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,562,645,034 coins. FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FLETA’s official website is fleta.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

Buying and Selling FLETA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

