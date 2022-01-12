FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Trading 5.6% Higher

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) traded up 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.11 and last traded at $23.11. 10,171 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 215,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.89.

The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $81.76 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. FLEX LNG’s payout ratio is 135.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in FLEX LNG by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 38,123 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in FLEX LNG by 330.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 120,853 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in FLEX LNG by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in FLEX LNG by 724.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 60,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in FLEX LNG in the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

About FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG)

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

