FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,100 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the November 30th total of 212,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other FlexShopper news, Director Howard Dvorkin purchased 14,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $32,190.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 219,635 shares of company stock worth $531,647 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShopper by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in FlexShopper by 108.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in FlexShopper by 24.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 86,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FlexShopper by 22.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 17,061 shares during the last quarter. 18.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FPAY opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.65. FlexShopper has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.50 and a beta of 1.14.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.94 million. FlexShopper had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts expect that FlexShopper will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FlexShopper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

FlexShopper Company Profile

FlexShopper, In. operates as a holding and financial technology company, which enables consumers utilizing its e-commerce marketplace to shop for brand name electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own basis. Its products include cell phones, televisions, cameras and camcorders, video games, computers and laptops, furniture, smartwatches, matresses, Apple, and Tires.

