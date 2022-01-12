Ford Motor (NYSE:F) PT Raised to $22.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its price target increased by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 9.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on F. Nomura Instinet restated a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

NYSE F opened at $24.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.33. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.29 and a 12-month high of $24.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 17,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $361,876.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,088 shares of company stock worth $2,585,456 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in F. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,718,176 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,409,232,000 after buying an additional 4,096,021 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,773,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484,696 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,225,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $920,978,000 after buying an additional 1,163,802 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,277,630 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $435,064,000 after buying an additional 1,627,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,589,244 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $390,664,000 after buying an additional 1,036,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

