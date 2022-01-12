Forsta AP Fonden Buys 3,100 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,900 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 0.7% of Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Adobe were worth $64,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 857.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 53.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADBE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $770.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $666.56.

Adobe stock traded up $9.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $534.89. The stock had a trading volume of 90,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,424,739. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $254.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $699.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $617.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $621.57.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.20. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,566 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

