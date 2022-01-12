Forsta AP Fonden Increases Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 44.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 185,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $33,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,108,000 after acquiring an additional 15,888 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.9% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 485,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,983,000 after acquiring an additional 45,672 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.76.

UPS traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $210.61. 29,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,501,787. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.43. The company has a market cap of $183.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.13. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.76 and a fifty-two week high of $220.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

