Forsta AP Fonden Increases Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $22,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 2.6% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 19.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 42,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Zoetis by 5.8% during the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Zoetis by 26.6% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 95,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,536,000 after purchasing an additional 20,037 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total value of $273,559.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,837 shares of company stock valued at $9,155,881 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.61. 30,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,144,116. The company has a market cap of $100.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.80, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.67. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $226.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.70.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

