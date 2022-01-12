Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 29,400 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 311,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $30,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.21.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.26. 393,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,593,048. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $185.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.31. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $66.85 and a 12 month high of $106.09.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.76%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

