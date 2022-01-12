Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 30,600 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,600 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in NIKE were worth $41,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,646,829 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $16,166,888,000 after purchasing an additional 483,565 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,268,621 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,553,435,000 after purchasing an additional 217,552 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,579,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,707 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,423,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,146,330,000 after purchasing an additional 399,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,678,912,000 after purchasing an additional 543,451 shares during the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Bank of America decreased their price target on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.45.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $16,752,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 160,126 shares of company stock valued at $26,623,747 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $152.30. The company had a trading volume of 251,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,373,747. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $125.44 and a one year high of $179.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $241.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.94%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

