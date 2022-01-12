Fortis (TSE:FTS) Given New C$61.00 Price Target at CIBC

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

FTS has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and issued a C$58.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Fortis from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a C$61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Fortis to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortis has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$59.75.

FTS opened at C$58.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$58.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$57.21. Fortis has a 1-year low of C$48.97 and a 1-year high of C$61.54. The company has a market cap of C$27.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.64. The business had revenue of C$2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.11 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.8599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.84%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

