Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 20,551 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 564,266 shares.The stock last traded at $132.43 and had previously closed at $132.92.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FNV. raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James set a $164.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.21.

The company has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.91.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.00% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.242 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.24%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at $732,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 68,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,002,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 364.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 733,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,693,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares in the last quarter. 68.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

