Franklin Universal Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:FT)

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th.

Franklin Universal Trust has raised its dividend payment by 32.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of Franklin Universal Trust stock opened at $8.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.26. Franklin Universal Trust has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $8.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FT. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 10.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,926 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 892,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,390,000 after buying an additional 9,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.67% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Universal Trust

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

