frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. reduced its position in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in frontdoor by 7.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,959,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,243,000 after purchasing an additional 290,462 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in frontdoor by 705.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 291,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,504,000 after purchasing an additional 254,986 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in frontdoor by 13.3% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,153,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,266,000 after purchasing an additional 253,388 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in frontdoor by 20.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,003,000 after purchasing an additional 208,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in frontdoor by 461.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 240,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,978,000 after purchasing an additional 197,616 shares in the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of frontdoor in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of frontdoor from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, frontdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.83.

In other news, Director Peter L. Cella acquired 5,000 shares of frontdoor stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.23 per share, for a total transaction of $176,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of frontdoor stock opened at $38.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87. frontdoor, inc. has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $58.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.46.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.23. frontdoor had a net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 1,514.29%. The business had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. frontdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

