Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Upgraded to Conviction-Buy by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

FYBR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Frontier Communications Parent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an underweight rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.71.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

NASDAQ FYBR opened at $31.08 on Tuesday. Frontier Communications Parent has a 1-year low of $23.24 and a 1-year high of $35.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.25.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Frontier Communications Parent news, Chairman John G. Stratton bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $145,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FYBR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $905,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,057,000. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.