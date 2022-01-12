Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Upgraded to Conviction-Buy by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
FYBR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Frontier Communications Parent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an underweight rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.71.
NASDAQ FYBR opened at $31.08 on Tuesday. Frontier Communications Parent has a 1-year low of $23.24 and a 1-year high of $35.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.25.
In other Frontier Communications Parent news, Chairman John G. Stratton bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $145,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FYBR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $905,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,057,000. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.
About Frontier Communications Parent
Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.
