FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Issued By KeyCorp

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Corteva in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 9th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the company will earn $2.15 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.12. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Corteva’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get Corteva alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CTVA. TheStreet upgraded Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Roth Capital started coverage on Corteva in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho started coverage on Corteva in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.29.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $48.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.57.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 20.7% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $188,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 25.45%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.