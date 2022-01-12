FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Illumina, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) – Analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Illumina in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the life sciences company will post earnings of $5.54 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.55. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $443.69.

ILMN stock opened at $423.80 on Monday. Illumina has a 1-year low of $341.03 and a 1-year high of $555.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $379.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $429.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Illumina by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.00, for a total value of $129,054.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.06, for a total transaction of $38,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $4,684,576 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

