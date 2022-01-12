FY2021 EPS Estimates for Everest Re Group, Ltd. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:RE)

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Everest Re Group in a report issued on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $29.45 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $26.85. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Everest Re Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $9.67 EPS.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

RE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.14.

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $285.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Everest Re Group has a twelve month low of $209.63 and a twelve month high of $289.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $271.20 and its 200-day moving average is $263.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.69.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 322.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

