FY2021 EPS Estimates for Invesco Ltd. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Invesco in a report released on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $2.97 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.98. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Invesco’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Invesco from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America began coverage on Invesco in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.58.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $24.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.69. Invesco has a one year low of $18.98 and a one year high of $29.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 26.77%.

In other news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $1,219,906.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First American Trust FSB increased its stake in Invesco by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 262,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 237,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 21,240 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Invesco by 755.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Invesco by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,867,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,248,000 after purchasing an additional 654,338 shares during the period. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

