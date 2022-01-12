FY2021 EPS Estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Lowered by Analyst

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report issued on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.13 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. DNB Markets lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, SEB Equities upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $101.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $238.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $66.59 and a twelve month high of $117.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.99.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $4.49. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVO. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 20,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.1% in the third quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.6% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

