FY2022 EPS Estimates for Curtiss-Wright Co. Decreased by Truist Securiti (NYSE:CW)

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Curtiss-Wright in a report issued on Friday, January 7th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $7.73 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.75. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s FY2023 earnings at $8.33 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of CW opened at $139.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Curtiss-Wright has a 1 year low of $103.55 and a 1 year high of $142.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.51.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $620.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 359,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,746,000 after acquiring an additional 13,928 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 10,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total transaction of $1,396,896.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 12.12%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

