FY2022 EPS Estimates for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:HTA)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.81. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $191.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HTA. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.09.

HTA opened at $32.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.80. Healthcare Trust of America has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $34.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 65.88 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is currently 260.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

