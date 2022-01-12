FY2022 EPS Estimates for ICF International, Inc. Increased by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:ICFI)

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) – Analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for ICF International in a report issued on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $5.25 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.20. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ICF International’s FY2023 earnings at $6.19 EPS.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $394.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.81 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 4.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. upped their price objective on shares of ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of ICF International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of ICF International from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on ICF International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

NASDAQ ICFI opened at $102.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.66. ICF International has a fifty-two week low of $75.44 and a fifty-two week high of $108.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. ICF International’s payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

In other news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $341,451.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.29, for a total value of $511,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,406 shares of company stock worth $1,051,902 in the last ninety days. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICF International during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICF International by 14,091.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in ICF International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in ICF International by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ICF International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $367,000. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

