FY2025 EPS Estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Lowered by Analyst

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.17.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

KNSA has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.66. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $24.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of -0.09.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNSA. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 1,207.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 424.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 42.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.