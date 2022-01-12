Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galectin Therapeutics Inc. is a drug development company engaged in the development new therapies for fibrotic disease and cancer. The Company uses its carbohydrate technology that targets galectin proteins, the key mediators of biologic and pathologic function. Galectin Therapeutics uses naturally occurring carbohydrate polymers with galactose residues to create complex carbohydrates with specific molecular weights. Galectin Therapeutics, formerly known as Pro-Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.14. 70,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,065. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average of $3.08. Galectin Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $31,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $34,530 and sold 30,000 shares valued at $89,300. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GALT. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,820,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $539,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $445,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 32.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 540,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 131,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $388,000. 13.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

