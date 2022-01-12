Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9,673.97

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9,673.97 ($131.31) and traded as high as GBX 9,985 ($135.54). Games Workshop Group shares last traded at GBX 9,755 ($132.41), with a volume of 90,898 shares changing hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a £125 ($169.68) price objective on shares of Games Workshop Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.94, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 9,652.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is £106.93. The company has a market cap of £3.05 billion and a PE ratio of 24.86.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a GBX 65 ($0.88) dividend. This is a boost from Games Workshop Group’s previous dividend of $35.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a yield of 0.69%. Games Workshop Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.63%.

In related news, insider Kevin Rountree bought 23 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 9,986 ($135.55) per share, with a total value of £2,296.78 ($3,117.66).

About Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW)

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy, an offshoot of Warhammer 40,000; and Middle-earth strategy battle game.

