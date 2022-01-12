Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Purchased by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 154.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,858 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth $42,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 53.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

GLPI opened at $46.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.08 and a 52 week high of $51.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.59. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $298.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.47 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 21.35%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 107.20%.

In other news, SVP Steven Ladany sold 2,674 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total value of $129,769.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 5,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $267,678.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,976 shares of company stock worth $2,124,025. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

