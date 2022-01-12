Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Gates Industrial Corporation PLC is a manufacturer of engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. The company offers portfolio of products to diverse replacement channel customers and to original equipment manufacturers as specified components. It serves agriculture, construction, manufacturing, energy and consumer applications industries. The company operates primarily in the Americas; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China and East Asia & India. Gates Industrial Corporation PLC is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Gates Industrial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays cut Gates Industrial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.70.

Gates Industrial stock opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Gates Industrial has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $18.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.29.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $862.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Gates Industrial will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Auxier Asset Management increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 1.5% during the second quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 48,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 6.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 5.2% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 18,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 11.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 27.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

