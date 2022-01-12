GB Group (LON:GBG) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of GB Group (LON:GBG) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,000 ($13.57) price objective on the stock.

GBG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.90) price target on shares of GB Group in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($14.59) target price on shares of GB Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.90) target price on shares of GB Group in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,020 ($13.85) target price on shares of GB Group in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, GB Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,007.50 ($13.68).

Shares of GBG stock opened at GBX 691.55 ($9.39) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 763.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 834.90. The company has a market cap of £1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 52.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. GB Group has a 12-month low of GBX 671.50 ($9.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 980 ($13.30).

In other GB Group news, insider David A. Rasche purchased 4,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 717 ($9.73) per share, with a total value of £29,726.82 ($40,351.32). Also, insider Nick Brown purchased 12,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 789 ($10.71) per share, for a total transaction of £97,741.32 ($132,674.52).

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Fraud, Identity, and Location segments. Its solutions help organizations to validate and verify the identities and locations of their customers.

