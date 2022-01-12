GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €39.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) received a €39.00 ($44.32) price objective from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential downside of 11.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on G1A. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.00 ($44.32) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($46.59) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($62.50) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($52.27) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($56.82) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €40.88 ($46.45).

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down €0.81 ($0.92) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €43.89 ($49.88). 472,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,805. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.30. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €27.86 ($31.66) and a 52-week high of €48.38 ($54.98). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €45.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is €40.69.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

