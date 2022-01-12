GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) vs. Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Financial Survey

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) and Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sumitomo Heavy Industries has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and Sumitomo Heavy Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 0 2 0 0 2.00 Sumitomo Heavy Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus target price of $38.00, indicating a potential downside of 30.21%. Given GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft is more favorable than Sumitomo Heavy Industries.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and Sumitomo Heavy Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft $5.29 billion 1.86 $110.61 million N/A N/A Sumitomo Heavy Industries $8.01 billion 0.38 $251.59 million $0.64 9.80

Sumitomo Heavy Industries has higher revenue and earnings than GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft.

Profitability

This table compares GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and Sumitomo Heavy Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 3.45% 9.37% 3.32% Sumitomo Heavy Industries 3.72% 7.74% 3.85%

Summary

Sumitomo Heavy Industries beats GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group AG engages in the manufacturing, development, and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry and a wide range of other process industries. It operates through the following business segments: Separation & Flow Technologies; Liquid & Powder Technologies; Food & Healthcare Technologies, Farm Technologies and Refrigeration Technologies. The Separation & Flow Technologies segment manufactures process-related components and machinery, notably separators, decanters, homogenizers, valves and pumps. The Liquid & Powder Technologies segment process solutions for the dairy, beverage, food, chemical and other industries. The Food & Healthcare Technologies segment provides solutions for food processing and the pharmaceutical industries. The Farm Technologies segment provides integrated customer solutions for milk production and livestock farming. The Refrigeration Technologies segment provides sustainable energy solutions in the field of industrial refrigeration and heating for an array of industries including food, beverage, dairy and oil and gas. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Dusseldorf, Germany.

About Sumitomo Heavy Industries

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy equipment and industrial machineries. It operates through the following segments: Machinery Components, Precision Machinery, Construction Machinery, Industrial Machinery, Ships, Environmental Facilities & Plants and Others. The Machinery Components segment manufactures power transmission and control equipment inverters. The Precision Machinery segment includes plastic injection molding machines, plasma coating systems, laser processing systems, cryogenic equipment, transfer molding press machines, precision forgings, and defense equipment. The Construction Machinery segment consists of hydraulic excavators, mobile cranes, and road machinery. The Industrial Machinery segment produces material handling systems, turbines, pumps, forging machines, logistics and handling systems, and cyclotrons. The Ships segment builds ships and vessels. The Environmental Facilities & Plants segment handles power generation, industrial wastewater treatment, water and sewage treatment, landfill leachate treatment systems, air pollution control, chemical process equipment plants, pressure vessels, mixing vessels, steel structure

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.