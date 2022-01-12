Geeq (GEEQ) Price Reaches $0.89 on Top Exchanges

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Geeq has a market cap of $10.73 million and approximately $936,010.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Geeq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00002018 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Geeq has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005382 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00060987 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006604 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Geeq Coin Profile

GEEQ is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,122,222 coins. The official website for Geeq is geeq.io . Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Geeq Coin Trading

