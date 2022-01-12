Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 1,144 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,249 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSI. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,534.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 28,165 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 392.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSI opened at $256.05 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.07 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.37. The firm has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 43.71%.

MSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Argus raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.15.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

