Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 63 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,257 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 27.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ISRG stock opened at $328.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $117.18 billion, a PE ratio of 70.79, a P/E/G ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $345.99 and its 200 day moving average is $343.78. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $227.47 and a one year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Erste Group downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $366.67 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $354.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.89.

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,547,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,037,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,978 shares of company stock worth $14,543,744. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

