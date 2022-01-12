Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,637.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 371.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $126.74 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $96.44 and a twelve month high of $127.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.51 and its 200 day moving average is $118.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.837 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

