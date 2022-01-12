Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 22,575 Shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,575 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 1,162.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 227,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after buying an additional 209,910 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 60.1% during the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 433,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,357,000 after purchasing an additional 162,923 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 21.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 698,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,937,000 after purchasing an additional 124,522 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,029,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 183.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 77,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 50,228 shares in the last quarter.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF stock opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.02. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $55.91.

