General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN) Trading Up 11.7%

General Cannabis Corp (OTCMKTS:CANN)’s stock price was up 11.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 773,402 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 213% from the average daily volume of 246,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.42.

General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter. General Cannabis had a negative net margin of 101.48% and a negative return on equity of 184.83%.

General Cannabis Corp. is a holding company, which is engaged in the provision of lease growing space and related facilities to licensed marijuana business operators. It operates through the following segments: Security, Operations, Consumer Goods, and Investments. The Security segment provides advanced security, including on-site professionals, video surveillance and cash transport, to licensed cannabis cultivators and retail shops.

