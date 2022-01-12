General Electric (NYSE:GE) Position Reduced by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. cut its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 88.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,657 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 112.2% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter valued at about $54,000.

Get General Electric alerts:

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.06 per share, with a total value of $107,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

General Electric stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.05. 41,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,728,959. The firm has a market cap of $112.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.75, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.78 and a 200 day moving average of $101.97. General Electric has a 12 month low of $85.12 and a 12 month high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.13.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.