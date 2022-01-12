Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $94.00 to $101.00. The stock had previously closed at $86.11, but opened at $89.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Gentherm shares last traded at $88.00, with a volume of 311 shares traded.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentherm from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.14.

In other news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total transaction of $169,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 230.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 707,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,223,000 after acquiring an additional 493,232 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 37.8% during the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,224,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,009,000 after acquiring an additional 335,895 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 97.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 251,122 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,684,000 after acquiring an additional 124,238 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,711,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 55.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,316,000 after acquiring an additional 81,458 shares during the period. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.61 and its 200 day moving average is $81.69.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Gentherm had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $243.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Gentherm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

