Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) Receives $12.56 Average PT from Analysts

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.56.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DNA. William Blair began coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ginkgo Bioworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000.

Shares of DNA traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.33. 511,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,020,979. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.94. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.05 and a quick ratio of 20.01.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $77.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

