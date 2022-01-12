Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Stock Price Down 6%

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) shares were down 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.41 and last traded at $6.42. Approximately 242,120 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 10,020,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.83.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DNA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ginkgo Bioworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $14.50 price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ginkgo Bioworks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.56.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.05 and a quick ratio of 20.01.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $77.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at $119,000.

About Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA)

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

