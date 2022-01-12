Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

GJNSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA stock traded up $1.38 on Friday, hitting $26.74. 452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,625. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 52 week low of $21.86 and a 52 week high of $26.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.90.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $1.6199 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 6.51%.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Company Profile

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, Pension, and Retail Bank. The General Insurance Private segment offers insurances related to motor, property, accident and health, and leisure.

