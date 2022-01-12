Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GJNSY shares. Pareto Securities cut shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

GJNSY stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.74. The company had a trading volume of 452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 12 month low of $21.86 and a 12 month high of $26.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.90.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.6199 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Company Profile

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, Pension, and Retail Bank. The General Insurance Private segment offers insurances related to motor, property, accident and health, and leisure.

